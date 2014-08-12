Exclusive: Black State Highway debut video

Black State Highway's debut single "Ain't Got No" was released yesterday. It's taken from the band's forthcoming, self-titled debut album, which is out next week.

“We’re very pleased Classic Rock are presenting the video for our very first single”, say the band. “Such exposure makes all the time and effort that we’ve made writing, gigging and recording our debut album all the more worthwhile. The video for Ain’t Got No is something that our long-time fans will be excited to finally see, and hopefully give us a whole load of new friends and fans too.”

Black State Highway were formed at Brighton’s Institute of Modern Music and feature Latvian singer Liva Steinberga, guitarists Olie Trethewey and Jon Crampton, bass player Gordon Duncan, and drummer Harry Bland. Describing themselves as “heavily influenced by the old school 70s rock bands whom need not be named”, they play a launch show for the album this Thursday at the Alley Cat on London’s Denmark Street. Support comes from blues rockers Little Brother Eli.

The track-losing for Black State Highway is as follows:

Conclusion Ain’t Got Know Broken Free Sacrifice Tekkers Common Man Trouble

Black State Highway can be pre-ordered from Cherry Red Records.