Ex Libras announce Woe EP

Ex Libras will release their Woe EP on October 16, the band have confirmed.

It follows the release of their 2010 Cut(s) EP and their 2011 debut album Suite(s). It’ll be issued via Wirebird Records.

Guitarist and vocalist Amit Sharma, keyboardist and bassist Kieran Nagi and drummer Ross Kenning have released a lyric video for the title track. View it below.

The song is described as “an explosive return to form” for the band, featuring “an almost overwhelming wall of distortion before morphing into an ethereal chorus.”

Woe tracklist

01. Woe 02. Leap Of Faith 03. Drive 04. Underachiever