Everyday Sidekicks release Glass House lyric video

Bristol post-hardcore crew Everyday Sidekicks are premiering their lyric video for Glass House exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album HOPE, the song is also included on the free CD in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

“I wrote the lyrics to this song about not having a choice in losing someone close to you. It’s a hard time for anyone and I really wanted to reflect on how I felt at the time and how I was coping with it,” vocalist Archie Hatfield tells Hammer.

“I try and avoid writing lyrics along this line as much as possible but they fitted so well with the song melody and rhythm that I couldn’t resist putting them on top. ‘I’m just here till you find your way back,’ is my favourite line. The visuals of the lyric video fit nicely with this song as the clouds and sky kick in at a very uplifting point in the chorus and really help give it that extra bit of impact.”

HOPE is available to pre-order now, via Bandcamp. The new issue of Metal Hammer – which includes Glass House on the CD – is out now.