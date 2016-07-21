Every Time I Die stream Glitches

Every Time I Die have made their track Glitches available to stream.

It’s lifted from the metalcore outfit’s upcoming album New Teens, which is due out on September 23. The promo follows their single The Coin Has A Say, released last month.

They also revealed that the follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown will feature a guest appearance from Panic! At The Disco mainman Brendon Urie.

Low Teens is described as their “most poignant and impassioned album in a career full of sardonic illuminations and pit-inciting fervour.”

A press release adds: “The band was on tour in Toronto in December when Keith received a phone call that his wife was in the hospital with a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

“It was a harrowing night as Buckley left the tour and raced home to overwhelming uncertainty. Both wife and daughter survived the ordeal, but the moment of crisis had a lasting impact on Buckley and an inevitable role in shaping the lyrical scope of Low Teens.”

New Teens can be pre-ordered via the official website.

Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.

Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist

Fear And Trembling Glitches C++ (Love Will Get You Killed) Two Summers Awful Lot I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway It Remembers Petal The Coin Has A Say Religion Of Speed Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit 1977 Map Change Skin Without Bones Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

