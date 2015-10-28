Every Time I Die Buckley's novel out next month

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley’s debut novel will be published next month.

Scale is issued via Rare Bird Books on November 19 in the UK and December 15 elsewhere.

Buckley revealed the project last year and said it was a semi-autobiographical story about a musician who’s struggling after a life-changing tragedy.

Rare Bird say: “Ray Goldman will outdrink you, out-party you and, unfortunately for him, probably outlive you. As a hopeless and struggling indie rock musician, Ray’s best chance of discovering any beauty and purpose in his dysfunctional life will come only when he ceases to struggle against life itself. These are his memoirs.”

ETID tour the UK next month, before a show in Iceland is followed by a North American trek.

Nov 06: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Nov 07: Plymouth Underground, UK

Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, UK

Nov 13: Aberdeen Tunnels, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 15: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 17: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Nov 18: London The Dome Tufnell Park, UK

Nov 19: London The Borderline, UK

Nov 20: London Underworld, UK

Nov 21: London The Old Blue Last, UK

Nov 24: Reykjavik Hurra, Iceland

Nov 27: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 28: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 29: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Dec 01: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 02: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Dec 03: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Dec 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 05: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Dec 07: Lawrence Granada, KS

Dec 08: Tulsa Cains, OK

Dec 09: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Dec 10: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 11: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Dec 12: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Dec 14: Nashville Rockettown, TN

Dec 15: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Dec 16: Charlotte Amos, NC

Dec 18: Norfolk NorVA, VA

Dec 19: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 20: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Dec 21: Buffalo Studio At Waiting Room, NY