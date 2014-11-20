Every Time I Die’s Buckley to release debut novel

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley will launch his debut novel next winter, it’s been announced.

According to publisher Rare Bird Books, it will be semi-autobiographical and focuses on an indie musician who is struggling with his life following a life-changing tragedy.

Scale’s synopsis reads: “Scale chronicles Ray Goldman’s journey through the adversarial trials that sometimes prove necessary in facilitating an eventual ascent into truth and happiness.

“The odd chapters of the novel find Ray, now a 31-year-old guitar player, seeking fulfilment in the wake of a life-altering tragedy. The even chapters see him reflecting on the depravity and selfishness that hastened his descent towards it.”

The book is expected to launch in either late 2015 or early 2016.

The New York hardcore outfit launched their seventh studio album From Parts Unknown earlier this year – a record Buckley said they wrote to scare kids.

They head to the UK in March for a run of six dates to support the record.

Mar 09: Bristol Anson Rooms

Mar 10: Manchester The Ritz

Mar 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 12: Birmingham Institute

Mar 13: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 14: London The Roundhouse