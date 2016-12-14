Every Time I Die continue harsh stance on selfies

Another fan of Every Time I Die has come up short when trying to take an onstage selfie with the band.
At a recent gig in the UK, a fan got on to the stage while the band were performing and tried to take a selfie with frontman Keith Buckley, only for the singer to slap the phone out of his hand. A GIF of the incident can be viewed below.
It follows a similar incident in 2014 when another fan tried to snap a selfie with the vocalist, only for his brother – guitarist Jordan Buckley – to launch a well-aimed kick at the man’s hand and send the phone flying.
Every Time I Die are among a string of rock acts to take action against fans using phones to take pictures of shoot video at gigs. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Disturbed’s David Draiman previously spoke out on the matter, while recently Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong issued a plea for there to be more “human interaction” between the band and their audience.
He said: “At our shows I see lot of people holding up cell phones. You can look at a screen at home, you can look at your computer or your phone anywhere.
“You can take your picture but let’s have eye contact, let’s have a human experience right now that you can’t capture on a cell phone.”
Every Time I Die’s tour continues.
Every Time I Die tour dates
Dec 14: Derby Venue, UK
Dec 15: Doncaster Vintage Bar, UK
Dec 16: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Dec 17: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Dec 18: Glasgow King Tuts, UK
Dec 19: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Dec 20: Huddersfield Parish, UK
Jan 08: Brisbane Lab, Australia
Jan 09: Brisbane Triffid, Australia
Jan 10: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Jan 11: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Jan 12: Carlton Arrow On Swanston, Australia
Jan 13: Ellenbrook Unify Gathering, Australia
Jan 15: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Jan 16: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia