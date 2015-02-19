Ramone will swat your phone

Marky Ramone has offered his own solution to the controversial issue of phones being used at concerts.

The drummer says his Smartphone Swatter deals with the “assholes” who ruin the show for others in a spoof public service video.

Ramone explains: “I’m sick and tired of people holding up their smartphones at concerts. I make a swatter by gluing a punk rock seven-inch to a drumstick. Want to smash a smartphone? Use a Ramones record on a stick.”

He also suggested buying a copy of his autobiography to use as a weapon.

Artists from across the rock and metal world have weighed in on the question of using phones at concerts. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson called one fan a “wanker” in 2012 after he was seen “texting for the last three songs.”

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor warned he’d throw water over any phone he saw, adding: “It’s a live show – pay attention or don’t be there.”

Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate, guitar icon Peter Frampton and Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley are among those who’ve removed phones from fans hands while they performed.