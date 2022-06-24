Ever thought Adele's Hello could do with an alt. rock makeover? Avril Lavigne is on it

Avril Lavigne has released a cover of Adele's iconic 2015 ballad Hello for the Spotify Singles collection.

The Canadian pop punk princess' rendition of the track sees her deliver a fiery, angst-fuelled performance with restyled alt rock instrumentation. Arriving with the release is also an acoustic version of Lavigne’s Love Sux.

"I love Adele’s song Hello and have been dying to do a cover of it" says Lavigne. "The Spotify Singles sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song Love Sux as an acoustic version.”

Earlier this month, Lavigne released a deluxe edition of her debut album Let Go in celebration of its 20th anniversary with a new version of Breakaway.

Lavigne released her seventh studio album Love Sux in February via Travis Barker's label DTA Records. Accompanying the vocalist on the record was Blink 182's Mark Hoppus on All I Wanted, rapper-gone-rocker Machine Gun Kelly on Bois Lie and Blackbear on I Love It When You Hate Me.

Speaking of the release, she previously said: "We used live guitars and live drums and didn't hold back, and just got to do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I've probably wanted to do for a long time", also adding that the final product was "fast", "fun", and "just pure rock'n'roll from front to back."

The pop-punk songstress later revealed that a film based on her 2002 mega-hit Sk8er Boi was in the works to mark the song's 20th anniversary.

Speaking on the She Is The Voice (opens in new tab) podcast, Lavigne explained, “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play [Sk8er Boi] on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

Listen to Avril Lavigne's take on Hello below: