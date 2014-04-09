Even more bands announced for Sonisphere

Not content with adding Babymetal to the line-up yesterday, the guys at Soni are back at it again throwing more exciting bands into the mix. And one of the bands ready to tear Hertfordshire a new one are the Glasgow metalcorers Bleed From Within – this will be crushing.

But that’s not all, the one and only Therapy? are heading into the Bohemia stage with one hell of a trick up their collective sleeves – Infernal Love in full. After their Troublegum show at Soni back in 2010, you can guarantee this will be something special from the Northern Irish metallers.

Also announced are some of the most exciting bands currently making waves in the live world, including London heroes TRC, Japanese psych merchants Bo Ningen, post-punk newbies Beastmilk and the California hardcore punks Trash Talk (whose performance should probably come with an injury warning).

They’re joined by Atari Teenage Riot, Malefice, Lostalone, Dregen, Glass City Vice and Canterbury. And Babymetal who were announced yesterday. Check out the latest line-up poster below.

Sonisphere takes place at Knebworth Park on 4-6 July, find out more info here.