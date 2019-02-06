Evanescence plan a return to rock on spring US tour

Evanescence have announced a tour of the US which will take place later this year.

The run of 10 spring dates will see the band revert back to their traditional rock lineup after previously touring with an orchestra on their Synthesis Live series of concerts.

The shows will kick off with a set at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville on May 3 and conclude with performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on May 19.

Following the spring shows, Amy Lee, Tim McCord, Will Hunt, Troy McLawhorn and Jen Majura will play shows at Rock Fest and the Impact Festival on July 18 and 28 respectively.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (February 8).

Vocalist Lee recently spoke with Metal Hammer to reveal the albums that changed her life, which included records by Nine Inch Nails, Rob Zombie and Smashing Pumpkins.

Evanescence 2019 spring US tour

May 03: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Event Center, FL

May 07: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

May 09: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy Theater, GA

May 10: Concord Epicenter Festival, NC

May 12: Coraopolis UPMC Events Center, PA

May 14: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

May 15: Washington The Anthem, DC

May 18: Camden MMRBQ Festival, NJ

May 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT