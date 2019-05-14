Evanescence look to 2020 to release new material

The next Evanescence album could be out in 2020, according to vocalist Amy Lee.
She describes this year as a “creation year” with the band formulating ideas, with an eye to return to the studio in time for a release next year.
Speaking with SiriusXM, Lee says: “This is a creation year for us. We’re playing a few festivals and headlining shows and, in the time between, getting together and starting the writing process for a new album.”
Asked if she could put a timeframe on when the new material could be released, Lee responds: “Hopefully next year. We’re just going to get together and see what happens this month and start doing that more regularly until we feel like we’re ready to do it.”
Evanescence are currently on the road across North America on a ‘return to rock’ tour after their Synthesis Live concerts.
The band will return to Europe and Russia for further shows later this year.
Find a full list of dates below.
Evanescence 2019 tour dates
May 14: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA
May 15: Washington The Anthem, DC
May 18: Camden MMRBQ Festival, NJ
May 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 27: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Jul 28: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME
Sep 01: Aarburg Riverside Open Air, Switzerland
Sep 02: Verona Arena, Italy
Sep 04: Plzen Depo2015, Czech Republic
Sep 05: Brno Mestka Hala Vodova, Czech Republic
Sep 07: Trnava Stadion Antona Malatinskeho, Slovakia
Sep 08: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Sep 11: Sofia Arena, Bulgaria
Sep 13: Sariyer Volkswagen Arena, Turkey
Sep 15: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Sep 18: Minsk Sport Palace, Belarus
Sep 20: Kiev Stero Plaza, Ukraine
Sep 22: Voronez Grad, Russia
Sep 24: Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall, Russia
Sep 26: Cno Yubileynyy, Russia