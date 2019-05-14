Evanescence look to 2020 to release new material

The next Evanescence album could be out in 2020, according to vocalist Amy Lee.

She describes this year as a “creation year” with the band formulating ideas, with an eye to return to the studio in time for a release next year.

Speaking with SiriusXM, Lee says: “This is a creation year for us. We’re playing a few festivals and headlining shows and, in the time between, getting together and starting the writing process for a new album.”

Asked if she could put a timeframe on when the new material could be released, Lee responds: “Hopefully next year. We’re just going to get together and see what happens this month and start doing that more regularly until we feel like we’re ready to do it.”

Evanescence are currently on the road across North America on a ‘return to rock’ tour after their Synthesis Live concerts.

The band will return to Europe and Russia for further shows later this year.

Find a full list of dates below.

Evanescence 2019 tour dates

May 14: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

May 15: Washington The Anthem, DC

May 18: Camden MMRBQ Festival, NJ

May 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 27: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Jul 28: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Sep 01: Aarburg Riverside Open Air, Switzerland

Sep 02: Verona Arena, Italy

Sep 04: Plzen Depo2015, Czech Republic

Sep 05: Brno Mestka Hala Vodova, Czech Republic

Sep 07: Trnava Stadion Antona Malatinskeho, Slovakia

Sep 08: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Sep 11: Sofia Arena, Bulgaria

Sep 13: Sariyer Volkswagen Arena, Turkey

Sep 15: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Sep 18: Minsk Sport Palace, Belarus

Sep 20: Kiev Stero Plaza, Ukraine

Sep 22: Voronez Grad, Russia

Sep 24: Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall, Russia

Sep 26: Cno Yubileynyy, Russia