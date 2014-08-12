Evanescence could be over says Lee

Amy Lee has suggested Evanescence could be over by saying she has no plans to work with the band in the foreseeable future.

And she’s admitted she’s embarrassed about some of the lyrics she wrote in their early years.

Evanescence have been on hiatus since 2012, and were released from their record contract in March following a legal battle.

Lee, who became a mum last month, tells Rolling Stone: “The situation is we’re not doing it now. I don’t like to make predictions about the future, because I’m honestly open-minded, and I would never want to say I’m done with any of it, because it’s a huge part of me.

“I’ve loved my time with Evanescence, I wouldn’t want to just throw it away – but, for the foreseeable future, I don’t have any plans to do anything with the band.”

She says of the band’s 19-year catalogue: “People still talk about My Immortal and it’s wonderful; but I was 14 or 15 when that was happening. When I wrote Bring Me to Life I was 19. Imagine the things you thought when you were 19 years old.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t admit there’s stuff on Fallen or Origin that makes me cringe. It’s embarrassing – the lyrical content is like my old diary. But I can embrace that innocence because I’ll never have that again, it’s special.”