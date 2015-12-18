ETID fan sneaks into dressing room to critique show

Every Time I Die were left bewildered after a fan sneaked into their dressing room to critique their performance in Atlanta, Georgia.

Guitarist Jordan Buckley says in a series of tweets he was about to take a shower when a self-proclaimed “huge fan” appeared and told the band to tell their drummer, Daniel Davison, to “slow down.”

The fan also praised the performance of vocalist Keith Buckley – Jordan’s brother – despite the fact that Letlive’s Jason Butler was subbing for him while he was at home with his wife Lindsay and newborn baby Zuzana.

ETID had performed at the Atlanta Center Stage gig with August Burns Red and Stick To Your Guns. The ETID frontman released a semi-autobiographical book, Scale, in November.