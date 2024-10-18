How to watch Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony When: Saturday, October 19 - live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Time: 4pm PT, 7pm ET and midnight BST

US and UK live stream: Disney+

This coming Saturday, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

The evening will be broadcast live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through Disney+, with Hulu showing the event the following day. ABC viewers will also get a chance to catch up on the night on a future date still to be announced.

Ozzy, who was previously inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, previously told Rolling Stone that actor and musician Jack Black would induct him, while it was also revealed Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan and country artist Jelly Roll would perform vocals in an Ozzy tribute band.

They’ll be joined by long-time Ozzy guitarist Zack Wylde, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Stevens and producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Metallica bassist and Ozzy’s former solo band member Robert Trujillo will handle bass duties, Red Hot Chili Pepper Chad Smith will be on drums, and Adam Wakeman will be on keyboards.

How to watch the induction ceremony

For music fans, you'll get access to Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back which sits alongside The Beatles' 1970 film Let It Be. There's also Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Elton John Live, the 2024 Beach Boys doc, Pam & Tommy, London music film Camden, Hip Hop Uncovered and more.

Joining Ozzy, Foreigner and Peter Frampton in the induction's Performer category is Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

The Musical Influence Award features Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton, while Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Finally, the Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to Suzanne de Passe.

Upon learning of being one of the class of 2024, Frampton said: "This is something I never expected. I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me. I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody pinch me please!"