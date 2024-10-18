The annual Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is a source of rancour as often as it is a celebration, and this year's event are set to be no different. Just days before the show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, founding Foreigner drummer Dennis Elliott – who played on every album the band released between 1977's self-titled debut to 1991's Unusual Heat – has announced that he won't be going.

Writing on Facebook, Elliott pulls no punches, saying, "Don't look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us. Hope you have a good time."

It's unclear which part of the schedule gave Elliott cause to withdraw, but sources in Cleveland tell Billboard that the problem may have arisen because the musician's spouses were not being allowed to walk the red carpet prior to the show, only the band members.

Just hours later, Foreigner posted a message of their own, naming those who would be in attendance - and it appears that founder and creative force Mick Jones isn't one of them.

"Foreigner is greatly looking forward to Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony," they wrote. "The band will be joined by Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Kelly Clarkson in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago. Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills will be there to accept the awards on behalf of the band’s leader and founder Mick Jones, drummer Dennis Elliot, and Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who are no longer with us."

In February 2024, Jones revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease some years ago, citing this as his reason for not touring with Foreigner since 2023, and only sporadically in the years before that.

"I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult," said Jones in a statement. "I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence.

"Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts – I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life."

As well as Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne and Peter Frampton are among this year's Rock Hall inductees.