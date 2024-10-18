"You do not need to be a gamer to enjoy this." Avenged Sevenfold celebrate 25th anniversary by launching a 'digital museum' on Fortnite

Metal giants Avenged Sevenfold have reached a huge milestone this year as they officially celebrate twenty five years as a band. Formed in Huntington Beach, California in 1999 and quickly emerging as one of the most prominent bands in the Orange County metal/punk scene, the band have since become one of the biggest metal bands of their generation, releasing eight studio albums, headlining festivals the world over and refusing to stand still when it comes to evolving their music and their way of doing business.

Now, Avenged have chosen to celebrate a quarter-century of existence in the most Avenged way possible: by launching a digital museum, accessible only through ridiculously popular multiplayer online gaming phenomenon, Fortnite. The band, who have pioneered in the digital space in recent years, have revealed that the special new virtual exhibit will include a gallery, exclusive experiences and even a digital escape room.

"25 years have absolutely flown by," they say. "We wanted to do something to mark the occasion of our vast history by not just looking backwards but also forward. We started throwing around the idea of a gallery or museum of sorts to display art and eras of the band, but it was important to us to reach more people virtually. With 'The Museum', fans are able to control their own narrative as well as unlock hidden meanings, recordings and easter eggs. This project quickly got larger and larger as we worked with our friend Ryan McKinnon over the last year. What we have now is basically a fully virtual gallery, experience and escape room. We hope you enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with us.

"You do not need to be a gamer to enjoy this. This is more casual so that with a little problem solving, you can make your way through the experience. We hope some of you create 'play through guides' — which we will repost.

"To experience 'The Museum', please download Fortnite on any device," they explain. "When prompted with the search bar, please enter island code 5592-6865-3961."

Watch a video announcement for the museum below. Avenged Sevenfold's most recent studio album, 2023's critically acclaimed Life Is But A Dream..., is out now.

Avenged Sevenfold Presents: The Museum. A 25 Year Celebration. - YouTube Watch On