Esprit D’Air launch video for moody new single Serafine

Japanese melodic rockers Esprit D’Air have released a new video for single Serafine, and are streaming it exclusively with Louder.

The single is a cover of the track originally released by 80s J-Rock band Dead End, whose blend of Japanese language heavy metal went on to inspire acts such as X Japan, L’Arc~en~Ciel and Luna Sea. It will be self-released digitally on August 31.

On the track, vocalist Kai says: "I chose to cover this song because it relates to a part of my life right now, and it means a lot to me.

"We wanted to add our own approach with our cover of Serafine and make it our own. We hope both Dead End and Esprit D'Air fans will enjoy the cover.

"We’ll be touring Europe in September and will be play this one as part of our set, along with our Constellations album and some new material. Hope to see you there on this special tour.”

Check out tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Sep 08: La Nau, Barcelona, ES

Sep 12: Boston Music Room, London, UK

Sep 13: Le Klub, Paris, FR

Sep 15: AVO J-Music Festival, The Hague, NL