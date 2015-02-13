Escape The Cult unveil Clandestine promo

Escape The Cult have issued a promo for their track Clandestine.

It’s lifted from the band’s debut album All You Want To which launched in August last year.

The supergroup is the brainchild of Kamlath bassist Peter G Shallmin. He’s joined in the project by Primus and former A Perfect Circle drummer Tim Alexander, King Diamond and Mercyful Fate guitarist Mike Wead along with Uneven Structure singer Matthieu Romarin.

The band collaborated with Belgian-based director and artist Pasquale Baseotto of FrictionMedia for the shoot, and Shallmin says Baseotto managed to create a “dark atmosphere” which worked perfectly with the song.

He says: “This time we are going into mysterious characters and occult symbolism in seven scenes, seven different worlds, seven spaces, seven secrets, seven demons and seven sins.

“We are happy to work with Pasquale. His impressive personal input and professional approach turned into a wide video novel with lots of details, epic dark atmosphere and sophisticated interlacing the images and visual elements with the lyrics.”

Baseotto adds: “Our key aim was to offer fans a visual interpretation of the song that embodied both the atmosphere of the music and the underlying meaning of the lyrics.”

The band previously issued a promo for their track I’m Absolute from All You Want To which is available to purchase via the group’s Bandcamp page.