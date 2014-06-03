Erna: Tour nearly ended Godsmack

Sully Erna says Godsmack nearly called it a day after a gruelling tour schedule for their last album.

The band released The Oracle in 2010 and went out on the road to support the record – but it very nearly spelled the end for the group.

Erna says: “It was getting rough. I’m not gonna lie, the band was getting into a funky place and there was talks about breaking up and not really staying a band anymore.

“But I think it was just some time we needed, some time to really reassess the thing and really appreciate what we have as a band. We’ve always been kind of level-headed about things and eventually we just needed to let a little time pass and let the dust settle.”

With their differences ironed out, Godsmack got to work on the follow-up and will release 1000hp later this year.

Erna adds: “It’s a little bit more raw, a little bit more open. The writing was a little freer. The production is really kind of raw and in your face, and the songs, man, I’m really, really excited about these songs. And I have to tell you honestly, I wasn’t that excited about writing this record at first.”

The album will be Godsmack’s sixth and will be preceded by a single of the same name.

Hear a teaser for the single 1000hp below