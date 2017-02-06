Eric Clapton documentary A Life In 12 Bars in the works

Oscar-winning producer Lili Fini Zanuck will direct a new documentary about Eric Clapton.

She won an Academy Award for her work on 1989 film Driving Miss Daisy and will team up with John Battsek, whose credits include Searching For Sugar Man, on the film Eric Clapton: A Life In 12 Bars.

Zanuck tells Variety: “Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days.

“He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance.”

Zanuck reveals that Slowhand’s private life will be “the emotional spine of the film” and adds: “It is indeed a melancholic victory lap, full of nostalgic myth, but always musically potent, always looking to the future.

“Despite the fact that his path is strewn with tragedies, addiction and loss, he never fails to regain his bearings and continue to serve what he holds dearest – his music.”

Battsek reveals they have unique access to Clapton’s personal archive of clips, along with tour posters, letters, drawings and diary entries, and says these are “elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time.”

Clapton will head out on the road in March, taking in iconic venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Mar 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 20: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 25: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Mar 26: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 08: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Sep 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA

