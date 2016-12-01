Eric Clapton puts 29 guitars up for sale

A collection of 29 guitars owned and used by Eric Clapton are up for sale.

Nashville’s Gruhn Guitars in Tennessee are offering a variety of vintage and modern guitars, including a 1941 Martin 000-45 Clapton purchased from Gruhn in 2005, up for $150,000. A two-tone sunburst finish 2014 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster, one of his main guitars in 2014, is also available for $42,500.

There are also two pre-World War Two Martin acoustic guitars, Custom Shop/Masterbuilt Fender Stratocasters, Gretsch, Roland, and Gibson electric solidbody and hollowbody guitars, vintage and modern D’Angelico guitars and an Epiphone Les Paul autographed by Les Paul.

Gruhn Guitars CEO George Gruhn tells Guitar World: “Eric Clapton first visited my shop in 1970 when Derek & the Dominos performed on The Johnny Cash Show. He assembled his famous ‘Blackie’ Stratocaster using components from the four Stratocasters he bought from me and parts he purchased from Sho-Bud Guitars around the corner from my shop the same day.

“Over the years, Eric and I have remained in touch, made a good number of instrument deals, and he has frequently visited Gruhn Guitars when he passes through Nashville. It is very meaningful to have a friend like Eric Clapton who shares my love of guitars and uses the instrument to such great effect.

“Everyone at Gruhn Guitars feels incredibly honored to represent him in offering a group of very fine instruments from his collection.”

For more information, visit the Gruhn Guitars website.

Mar 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 20: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 25: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Mar 26: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

