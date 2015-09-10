Clapton releases Cocaine clip

Eric Clapton has released a clip from his Slowhand At 70 concert movie, featuring a performance of classic track Cocaine at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The birthday show celebrated Clapton’s 50-year career and also his return to the iconic venue, where he’s played more than 200 times.

Slowhand At 70 includes material from throughout his career, including Robert Johnson tracks that originally inspired him, work with Cream and Derek And The Dominoes, and his solo catalogue.

Screenings take place across the world from September 14 – find out more.