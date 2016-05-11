Eric Clapton releases Can’t Let You Do It lyric video

Eric Clapton has released a lyric video for his track Can’t Let You Do It.

It’s taken from his album I Still Do, which will be launched on May 20 after he reconnected with producer Glyn Johns, who helmed groundbreaking 1977 title Slowhand.

Clapton recently said: “This was a long and overdue opportunity to work with Glyn again.”

The mix of covers and originals features guitarist Andy Fairweather Low, keyboardist and vocalist Paul Carrack, bassist Dave Bronze, drummer Henry Spinetti and others. It’s available for pre-order now.

Eric Clapton: I Still Do tracklist

Alabama Woman Blues

Can’t Let You Do It

I Will Be There

Spiral

Catch The Blues

Cypress Grove

Little Man, You’ve Had A Busy Day

Stones In My Passageway

I Dreamed I Saw St Augustine

I’ll Be Alright

Somebody’s Knockin’

I’ll Be Seeing You

