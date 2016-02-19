Clapton names 22nd album

Eric Clapton has confirmed the release of his 22nd studio album, I Still Do, on May 20.

It sees him reunite with producer Glyn Johns, who oversaw groundbreaking release Slowhand in 1977.

His last solo outing was 2013’s Old Sock, followed by collaborative record The Breeze: An Appreciation of JJ Cale the following year.

Clapton says: “This was a long and overdue opportunity to work with Glyn again.”

I Still Do, a mix of covers and new originals, features guitarist Andy Fairweather Low, keyboardist and vocalist Paul Carrack, bassist Dave Bronze and drummer Henry Spinetti, among others.

The sleeve artwork was created by Sir Peter Blake, best-known for co-designing the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band cover.

The album arrives via Clapton’s Bushbranch label, in association with Surfdog Records.

Tracklist

Alabama Woman Blues

Can’t Let You Do It

I Will Be There

Spiral

Catch the Blues

Cypress Grove

Little Man, You’ve Had a Busy Day

Stones in My Passway

I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

I’ll Be Alright

Somebody’s Knockin’

I’ll Be Seeing You

Clapton features in 8-disc vinyl set