Eppyfest returns for third year

Eppyfest will return for a third year on July 5 at the Lansdown Hall in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

This year’s edition is headlined by London-Celtic jazz-folk outfit Flutatious, plus Henry Fool, Andy Pickford, Thumpermonkey, The Fierce And The Dead and I Am Your Autopilot.

The festival was founded by the creator of The Epileptic Gibbon Podcast Music Show, who says: “Following two successful EppyFests in 2012 and 2013, I’m very happy to announce that there will be a third.”

Hear the Eppyfest preview podcast. Event tickets are on sale now at £20 – they’ll cost £25 on the door.