Eppyfest announces stage times

Eppyfest, the left field prog festival has announced the stage times for this year's event, which takes place on Friday July 27 and Saturday July 28.

The event, run by Ian Fairholm of the Eppy Gibbon Podcast along with Stephen Lambe and Huw Lloyd Jones of Summer's and Winter's End, will begin on Friday 27th July and will feature Gong and the solo classical guitar of Neil Campbell. Friday tickets cost £18.

Saturday 27th July will feature a headline set from North Sea Radio Orchestra, the English contemporary music ensemble fronted by Craig Fortnam, with special guest, "modern day Janis Joplin" Doris Brendel and Band. Also taking part will be returning post rock band Thumpermonkey emerging Bristol-based Grunge outfit Lord Of Worms plus stripped down sets from Sanguine Hum and Fractal Mirror. Saturday day tickets cost £27.50,.

Tickets for the entire festival are available at £40, or £60 for a sponsor ticket which includes a T shirt here.

Running times are:

Friday July 27

Neil Campbell - 7.45-8.30

Gong - 8.45-10.30

Saturday Julu 28

Fractal Mirror - 1.00-1.45

Lord Of Worms - 2.00-2.45

Thumpermonkey - 3.30-4.30

Sanguine Hum - 6.00-6.45

Doris Brendel - 7.00-8.00

North Sea Radio Orchestra - 9.15-10.45