Epic Icelanders Dynfari unveil a devastating new track

As vast-sounding as their Icelandic compatriots Sólstafir but still journeying through black metal’s last light, Dynfari’s 2012 album Sem Skugginn was powerful enough to move mountains and banish stars.

Now the Reykjavik-based duo are returning with the follow up, Vegferð Tímans, due out via Code666 Records on March 16, an album that maps the heart onto the most majestic of landscapes, and one whose boundless emotional weight enters charged but rarefied realms only the likes of Winterfylleth and Wolves In The Throne Room dare to tread.

Vegferð Tímans is an immense and thoroughly immersive experience in its own right, though, a journey through deeply personal landmarks that range from incendiary surges to delicate refrains and all manner of cathartic currents in between. We are proud to offer a preview in the form of the track Hafsjór (‘Vast Ocean’), an apt title for an eight-minute, epic tour de force that fuses the intimate and the universal to devastating effect. Dive into Hafsjór and baptise yourself below!

And join the fundraising Ingiegogo drive for the vinyl version of Vegferð Tímans here.