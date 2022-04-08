Envy Of None announce 7" single of Enemy/You'll Be Sorry to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

By published

Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None to release split 7-inch on Ukrainian flag-coloured vinyl with all proceeds donated to UNHCR for Ukraine emergency response

Envy Of None
(Image credit: Press)

Alex Lifeson's new band Envy Of None will release a limited edition split 7” single of Enemy/You'll Be Sorry, on yellow and blue vinyl on July 1. All proceeds from the sale with be donated to UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) for their emergency response in the Ukraine.

The group, which also features Alfio Annibalini, Andy Curran and Maiah Wynne, say: "I’m not your enemy… Friends and enemies – life and death – good and bad. The eternal contrast and conflict that tears us apart so easily yet mends us so arduously. It’s not a fair fight.

"As another generation witnesses first had the horrors of yet another war, we can strive to temper our helplessness by supporting the difficult, but necessary work UNHCR provides to lessen the burden for millions of displaced people.

As we embark on our humble contribution, we ask that along with our partners at UNHCR, Snapper Music/Kscope, GZ/Precision Vinyl & Vision Merch, you kindly share in supporting us at this time of need with your generosity. As a show of respect for your support and generosity, Envy Of None will match the total proceeds raised."

Both tracks are taken from the band's self-titled debut album – out now via Kscope  – which is the subject of a special livestream Q&A hosted by Alan Cross on at 5pm BST (12pm EST) on Sunday, April 10. You can watch it live here.

The vinyl single is limited to just 500 copies, half of which are signed by the full band. Ten fans will also be able to purchase a 30-minute Zoom call/Q&A with the band for $1,000. For more info visit the pre-order site (opens in new tab).

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab).

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.