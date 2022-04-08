Envy Of None announce 7" single of Enemy/You'll Be Sorry to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Alex Lifeson's new band Envy Of None will release a limited edition split 7” single of Enemy/You'll Be Sorry, on yellow and blue vinyl on July 1. All proceeds from the sale with be donated to UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) for their emergency response in the Ukraine.

The group, which also features Alfio Annibalini, Andy Curran and Maiah Wynne, say: "I’m not your enemy… Friends and enemies – life and death – good and bad. The eternal contrast and conflict that tears us apart so easily yet mends us so arduously. It’s not a fair fight.

"As another generation witnesses first had the horrors of yet another war, we can strive to temper our helplessness by supporting the difficult, but necessary work UNHCR provides to lessen the burden for millions of displaced people.

As we embark on our humble contribution, we ask that along with our partners at UNHCR, Snapper Music/Kscope, GZ/Precision Vinyl & Vision Merch, you kindly share in supporting us at this time of need with your generosity. As a show of respect for your support and generosity, Envy Of None will match the total proceeds raised."

Both tracks are taken from the band's self-titled debut album – out now via Kscope – which is the subject of a special livestream Q&A hosted by Alan Cross on at 5pm BST (12pm EST) on Sunday, April 10. You can watch it live here.

The vinyl single is limited to just 500 copies, half of which are signed by the full band. Ten fans will also be able to purchase a 30-minute Zoom call/Q&A with the band for $1,000. For more info visit the pre-order site (opens in new tab).

