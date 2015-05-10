Enuff Z’Nuff line up UK tour

Enuff Z’Nuff will play eight dates in the UK starting next week, it’s been announced.

They split with drummer Randi Scott and guitarist Tory Stoffregan last year, but mainman Chip Z’Nuff decided the group would continue as a trio with Johnny Monaco and Erik Donner completing the lineup.

The band say in a statement: “The Good Times Are Hard To Find tour is coming up quick. Opening act Estrella will also be touring with us so get there early to see them.

“Spring is in the air and we’re excited. Hope to see everyone at the shows.”

Donner won’t be with the group for the dates, which also includes three nights in Spain later in the month. No reason has been given but English drummer Michael Richards will be behind the kit for all shows.

Tickets are available via the band’s website.

Enuff Z’Nuff released Covered In Gold in August last year – an album of cover versions to mark their 30th anniversary.

May 13: London The Underworld

May 14: Doncaster The Leopard

May 15: Swansea The Scene

May 16: Cardiff The Globe

May 17: Ballymena Diamond

May 18: Edinburgh Bannermans

May 19: Sutton In Ashfield The Diamond

May 20: Evesham The Iron Road