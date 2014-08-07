Enuff Z'Nuff aim to strike Gold with covers

Enuff Z'Nuff have revealed full details of their upcoming album of cover versions.

The celebrate their 30 years in music, the band release Covered In Gold on Monday, August 18. It includes versions of tracks by Nirvana, Cheap Trick, Prince and David Bowie among others.

It also includes two rare bonus tracks, a live unplugged version of the group’s 1989 hit single New Thing plus a cover of The Beatles’ You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away, performed live on The Howard Stern Show.

Since the departure of singer Donnie Vie last year, bassist and founder member Chip Z’Nuff has fronted the group.

Earlier this year they announced they would continue as a three piece after the amicable departure of drummer Randi Scott and guitarist Tory Stoffregan.

Covered In Gold tracklist