Enuff Z'Nuff to continue as trio

Enuff Z'Nuff are to continue as a three piece following the departure of drummer Randi Scott and guitarist Tory Stoffregan.

The trio of bassist Chip Z’Nuff, singer and guitarist Johnny Monaco and drummer Erik Donner will go on, with an album of cover versions called Undercover due out in July.

Chip Z’Nuff says: “Erik originally played in the band from 2004-2006 and we’re excited to have him back. He’s a great singer and slamming drummer.

“We’re also in the process of tweaking the live show and trying to touch on each record from our entire collection so please let us know your favourites and we’ll try and add them to our set.

“Your loyalty and continual support over the years is what keeps this band going. I’m predicting a fantastic summer this year so please come out and say high.”

Scott and Stoffregan left the band on amicable terms in May this year.

