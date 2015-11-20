Entombed AD to release Dead Dawn in February

Entombed AD have confirmed their next album will be released in February of next year.

The Swedish metal veterans issue Dead Dawn on February 26 via Century Media. It’s their second album under that name, having released their first record as Entombed AD – Back To The Front – in 2014.

Entombed added the AD to their name after they split with guitarist Alex Hellid.

A single from the album is due in December.

Guitarist Nico Elgstrand says: “After festering an eon inside the belly of the beast, it finally disposed of us. I’m not gonna tell you out of which orifice we were spawned, but I will tell you it was demeaning in the true sense of the word.

“From this horrible experience came the urge to express ourselves through sound and so we did. Now, it’s done and we can only look proudly back on what we have created – a damn sinister sounding record. You might not be able to comprehend it, but you won’t be able to deny it either.”

Entombed AD have also announced a European tour with Behemoth, Abbath and Inquisition, kicking off in Copenhagen on January 29.

Bassist Victor Brandt says: “Every band is bringing their ‘A’ game and I can promise you that you do not want to miss this. There’s gonna be a few surprises on the setlist and we’re hitting the stage as a five-piece. See you in the pit.”

ENTOMBED AD EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 30: Gothenburg Tradgarden, Sweden

Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 03: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Feb 05: Essen Weststadhalle, Germany

Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 13: Munich Backstage, Germany