Enter Shikari's Donington fitness race

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds is aiming to recover from what he calls an “extended panic attack” in time for their Sunday Download festival set.

He was sent to hospital on Friday after suffering an extreme reaction to hay fever and sinusitis drugs, forcing the band to cancel a show in Bristol.

But he reports he’s feeling better after some downtime – which meant missing his cousin’s wedding.

Reynolds says via Instagram: “A few pills resulted in a rather terrifying extended panic attack and all sorts of intense nervous system reactions. I stayed in hospital most of the day, where many of my symptoms began to fade after a few long hours.

“I wanted to play Bristol so much – but as the day went on I could still barely stand, let alone sing.”

It’s only the third show they’ve cancelled in 12 years, and Reynolds describes fans’ reaction to the move as “a true testament to how great the Shikari family really is.”

He adds: “I’m concentrating on nothing but recovering for our show at Download. Big love to you all.”

They’re scheduled to close the Zippo Encore Stage at Donington tonight (Sunday). The Bristol show will be rescheduled in due course, with a free meet-and-greet beforehand to make up for fans’ disappointment. They just confirmed a 2016 UK tour:

Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre

Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace