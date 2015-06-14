Enter Shikari need fans to sing up

Enter Shikari say they’ll need they fans to help them through tonight’s headline slot at Download.
Frontman Rou Reynolds is still recovering from an extreme reaction to hay fever and sinusitis drugs which forced the band to cancel a show in Bristol.
And just hours before they take to the Encore Stage at Donington, Reynolds is still struggling to speak properly and is resting up on the tour bus.
Asked if their singer is fit, the band tell TeamRock Radio: “We don’t know yet, he’s on the bus at the moment trying to sleep. He said earlier it was painful for him to talk, let alone sing.
“So it’s not a good start but fingers crossed, when adrenaline kicks in and we get out on stage he might be okay. The good thing is we’ve got a great audience who won’t mind helping out with the lyrics.”
They recently announced a 2016 UK arena tour and they’re looking forward to working on the production for the shows. They say: “The great thing about the bigger rooms is there’s more money to put back into the production.
“We’ve always said that we cram in arena-size production in our shows and now that we’re playing arenas we’ll have to cram in stadium-sized production.”
Enter Shikari released fourth album The Mindsweep in January.
Enter Shikari tour dates
Jun 20: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 02: Kosakowo Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 04: Tabor Mighty Sounds, Czech Republic
Jul 10: Shepton Mallet Nass Festival, UK
Jul 11: Strathallan Castle T In The Park, UK
Aug 15: Hamburg Elbriot Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy
Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre
Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse
Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace