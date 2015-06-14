Enter Shikari need fans to sing up

Enter Shikari say they’ll need they fans to help them through tonight’s headline slot at Download.

Frontman Rou Reynolds is still recovering from an extreme reaction to hay fever and sinusitis drugs which forced the band to cancel a show in Bristol.

And just hours before they take to the Encore Stage at Donington, Reynolds is still struggling to speak properly and is resting up on the tour bus.

Asked if their singer is fit, the band tell TeamRock Radio: “We don’t know yet, he’s on the bus at the moment trying to sleep. He said earlier it was painful for him to talk, let alone sing.

“So it’s not a good start but fingers crossed, when adrenaline kicks in and we get out on stage he might be okay. The good thing is we’ve got a great audience who won’t mind helping out with the lyrics.”

They recently announced a 2016 UK arena tour and they’re looking forward to working on the production for the shows. They say: “The great thing about the bigger rooms is there’s more money to put back into the production.

“We’ve always said that we cram in arena-size production in our shows and now that we’re playing arenas we’ll have to cram in stadium-sized production.”

Enter Shikari released fourth album The Mindsweep in January.

Jun 20: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 02: Kosakowo Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 04: Tabor Mighty Sounds, Czech Republic

Jul 10: Shepton Mallet Nass Festival, UK

Jul 11: Strathallan Castle T In The Park, UK

Aug 15: Hamburg Elbriot Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre

Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace