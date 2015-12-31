Enter Shikari launch 2-track live video

Enter Shikari have released a live video featuring performances of The Last Garrison and Juggernauts.

The clip was shot during their February UK tour in support of fourth album The Mindsweep.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said of the follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour: “There’s a lot more positivity on this album, and love is a central theme – but if you boil down everything we’ve ever done it’s all about loving one another, loving the planet, loving our biosphere.”

Enter Shikari tour the UK again in February.