"We're the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we're only too willing": Listen to Enter Shikari and Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler collaborate on the furious Losing My Grip

Enter Shikari have teamed up with Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler for their first new music of 2024. Losing My Grip is described as 'a characteristically inquisitive and probing single that beats its chest and locks eyes with a world spinning out of control.'

Talking about the collaborative single, frontman Rou Reynolds says, "Losing My Grip oscillates between two of our favourite and foundational genre influences; Drum and Bass, and hardcore punk. Lyrically, it's about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We're the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we're only too willing. Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system."



Speaking about Jason Butler's involvement with the song, Reynolds adds, "We've known Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it'd be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced.This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to."



Listen to Losing My Grip below:

Enter Shikari will undertake a UK and European tour next month, with Fever 333 in support. The bands will play:

Feb 09: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Feb 10: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Feb 12: O2 Academy, Edinburgh

Feb 14: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Feb 15: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Feb 16: International Arena, Cardiff

Feb 17: OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK



Feb 19: AB, Brussels, Belgium

Feb 21: Le Trianon, Paris, France

Feb 23: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Holland

Feb 24: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

Feb 25: Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

Feb 27: Columbia Halle, Berlin, Germany

Feb 28: Zenith, Munich, Germany