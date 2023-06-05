Watch Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler scream his lungs out on a moving Ferris wheel

It appears that when given a choice between performing on a stage or somewhere completely different, Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler will opt for the latter every time.

Butler, who found himself without a line-up after drummer Aric Improta and guitarist Stephen Harrison quit abruptly last year, has a penchant for singing on venue floors, balconies or appears to enjoy being the screaming topping on a piping hot mosh pit pizza.

On May 10, he added 'rooftop' to his list of makeshift stages as the revamped band played a pop-up show at a home in South Central Los Angeles.

Just three shows into his new line-up's tour, Butler found himself performing on a Ferris wheel during their set at Rock im Park in Nuremberg, Germany on June 4.

"@guinnessworldrecords I told y'all stop playin wit me," the vocalist posted on Instagram. "Who do I need to talk to for one of them live performance records? @rockimparkofficial thank you for the unintended piece of live production. Told y'all I was back."

Indeed, but that'll be €3, mate.



Watch Ferris Butler in action below.

A post shared by JASON AALON ALEXANDER BUTLER (@mrjasonaalon) A photo posted by on

A post shared by JASON AALON ALEXANDER BUTLER (@mrjasonaalon) A photo posted by on

Last week, Butler's new look line-up – featuring guitarist Brandon Davis, former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen and bassist April Kae – released their first new music since 2020's full-length Wrong Generation.

"In a system that exploits the aforementioned instruments of power (the people) for financial and political advancement, we must collectively understand and redirect the dynamic once we realize that we are not powerless against it", says Butler. "$wing is a sonic reminder that you are the power that they seek and you are the resource they need."

Check out the video for $wing below.