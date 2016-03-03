Enter Shikari announce North American tour

Enter Shikari have announced a string of 30 shows in the US and Canada this spring.

The St Albans outfit will cross the Pond to promote their most recent album The Mindsweep after they finish touring Europe. Hands Like Houses and The White Noise have been announced as the support acts.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We’re really looking forward to getting back into more intimate venues and once again meeting the people who’ve given us great support in over in the US.

“Being an independent band that don’t exactly play easy listening music and also have rather in depth lyrics, we understand that the people who are fans of our band really get it.

“I feel immediately connected to our fans, on a scale you couldn’t achieve through playing mindlessly catchy soulless music. So even though we have a smaller fanbase in the US, we feel deeply connected to them and the country.”

The band are also set to headline Hevy Fest on August 20 in New Haven, Derbyshire.

Mar 13: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Mar 14: Strasbourg La Laiterie, Strasbourg

Mar 15: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 17: Merignac Krakatoa, France

Mar 18: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Mar 19: Pamplona Zentral, Spain

Mar 20: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 22: Roncade New Age Club, Italy

Mar 23: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 26: Schijndel Paaspop Festival, Netherlands

Mar 27: Cologne Ewerk, Germany

Mar 28: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 15: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Apr 17: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Apr 20: Las Vegas Vinyl at Hard Rock, NV

Apr 22: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Apr 23: San Diego Soma, CA

Apr 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Apr 26: San Antonio Korova, TX

Apr 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

Apr 28: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

May 03: Philadelphia TLA, PA

May 04: Worcester The Palladium, MA

May 05: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 6: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

May 7: Freehold GameChangerWorld, NJ

May 8: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: Nashville Rocketown, TN

May 11: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 13: Omaha Sokol Underground, NE

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Chicago The Bottom Lounge, IL

May 16: London London Music Hall, ON

May 17: Montreal La Tulipe, QC

May 18: Ottawa Ritual, ON

May 19: Toronto Mod Club, ON

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA