Enter Shikari to headline Hevy Fest

Enter Shikari have been named as Saturday headliners for Hevy Fest 2016.

This year’s event takes place on August 19 to 20 at a new site at Newhaven in Derbyshire.

Other artists also confirmed for the two-day festival are The Bronx, Heart Of A Coward, I Killed The Prom Queen, Arcane Roots, Rolo Tomassi, Agent Fresco, Good Tiger, Intervals, SHVPES, Giants, Max Raptor, Slab Dragger, Falls, Calls Landing, Plini and Wars.

They join previously announced artists Sikth, Refused, While She Sleeps, Animals As Leaders, Hacktivist, Gnarwolves, Krokodil, No Consequence, Devil Sold His Soul, Forever Never, Vukovi, Murdock and When Our Time Comes.

The festival was forced to move from its spiritual home at Port Lympne as the original venue is undergoing a major overhaul.

Festival organiser James Dutton said: “Searching for a new site has given us the opportunity to explore a more central location in the UK, which is something our fans have been requesting.

“Our new home at Newhaven, Derbyshire, offers much easier access from all corners of the UK, and a stunning setting for our small festival. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

The Sunday headliner will be announced in due course, while tickets for Hevy Fest are priced £79 from the official festival website.