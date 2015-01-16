Enabler enter studio for album no.3

Ohio hardcore outfit Enabler have entered the studio to begin work on their third full-length release.

Fail To Feel Safe will be the follow-up to last year’s La Fin Absolue Du Monde and will launch in the summer via Century Media Records. It’ll be produced by Greg Thomas who was behind the desk on their 2012 release All Hail The Void.

Guitarist Jeffrey Lohrber says: “The collection of songs on this record is the most dense and diverse that I’ve written for Enabler. At times it is the band at it’s heaviest and most destructive moments and at times is the most melodic and heartfelt it’s ever been.

“There is also a general love for punk and traditional rock and roll that comes out on this record that the band hasn’t quite done before, with a lot of black metal style undertones hidden beneath it.”

He adds: “The record just sounds scary, but very listenable at the same time. I’m always excited for every release the band puts out, but I think this one takes the cake on anything the band has done previously. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The band will head out on the road next month on an extensive North American tour kicking off in Philadelphia on February 5.