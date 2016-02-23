Empty Yard Experiment premiere Entropy

Empty Yard Experiment have released a live video showcasing their track Entropy with TeamRock.

The song originally featured on their 2014 album Kallisti and has been launched to coincide with the multicultural post-prog outfit’s upcoming March UK tour.

The band say of the promo: “The video footage was shot during one of our recent performances in Dubai, and also features a variety of abstract visuals that we shot ourselves.

“It’s a fitting introduction to our band for audiences across the UK that have not had a chance to catch one of our shows yet, because it really captures our live energy.

“The chance to connect with concert goers is one of our favourite parts of making music, and we definitely can’t wait to see everyone in March.”

The Dubai-based band will stop off at the TeamRock-sponsored HRH Prog Fest, which is due to take place at Hafan y Mor, Wales, on March 19.

Support on the road will be provided by Voices From The Fuselage.

Empty Yard Experiment 2016 UK tour

Mar 18: Swansea The Scene 2

Mar 19: Hafan y Mor HRH Prog Fest

Mar 20: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Mar 24: Basingstoke Silkfest

All Around The World: Empty Yard Experiment