Empress AD get moving

Empress AD – formerly known as Empress – have confirmed the launch of debut album Still Life Moving Fast on September 1 via Roadrunner Records.

They’ve been honing their tracks on the road during tours with Arcane Roots, Kvelertak, Baroness, Cancer Bats and others. And now they’re ready to unveil their ten-track studio project, which they say is influenced by Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Mastodon and Opeth.

The results are described by Roadrunner as “an album for the ages” and add: “Soothing and utterly crushing in turn, Empress AD’s music juxtaposes gentle harmonies with frantic ferocity; relaxed strumming followed by thrash beats, time signature changes and other meanderings that you’ll just have to find out about for yourself.”

Still Life Moving Fast is available for pre-order now. View the video for lead track Blurred Perception below. The band play Hevy Fest at Port Lympne on August 15-16.

Tracklist

Still Life Moving Fast 2. Invisible Conductor 3. Delve Into The Retrospect 4. Deeper In Disguise 5. From Where I Cannot Reach 6. On My Return 7. Blurred Perception 8. Haunted By Time 9. Did We See 10. Consumed

Empress AD: Blurred Perceptions