Emerson, Lake & Palmer to release 10 LP/7CD live box set

Prog legends Emerson, Land & Palmer will release a new 10 LP/seven disc live box set in October.

Out Of This World: Live (1970-1997) will be released through BMG Records on October 29 as part of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

The new set pulls together five of the biggest and most important shows ELP played across their 50 illustrious years, including their performances at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 1970 and their headline show at the 1974 California Jam. You can view the new artwork and full tracklisitng below.

“I could not think of a better way to celebrate this anniversary period for ELP. The box set is one of my proudest moments," says surviving member Carl Palmer. "I know Keith and Greg would agree with me! Out Of This World is something I will remember for a long time to come. For me, this shows ELP at their very best throughout years of touring and recording. The box set represents the lifeline of our music in our time.”

Each album has been reimagined with impressive new artwork, reflecting various aspects of the band and their epic, ground-breaking music. The LP box contains 5 x deluxe gatefold double LPs with high quality, fully-restored audio mastering.

Most of the LPs are previously unreleased on vinyl; Phoenix 1997 has never been released. The CDs have been out of print for many years and never released to this standard of artwork and audio. Each seet comes complete with a 32-page, glossy photobook, featuring many intimate, rare and unseen images of the band from legendary photographers including Lynn Goldsmith and Neil Preston. Liner notes are provided by Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing.

Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport, UK, 29 August 1970

1. The Barbarian

2. Take A Pebble

3. Pictures At An Exhibition: Promenade Part 1 / The Gnome / Promenade Part 2 / The Sage / The Old Castle / Blues Variation

4. Pictures At An Exhibition (Continued): Promenade Part 3 / The Hut Of Baba Yaga / The Curse Of Baba Yaga / The Hut Of Baba Yaga / The Great Gates Of Kiev

5. Rondo

6. Nutrocker

7. Interview

California Jam, Ontario Motor Speedway, Ontario, California, USA, 6 April 1974

1. Toccata

2. Still … You Turn Me On

3. Lucky Man

4. Piano Improvisations (Including 'Fugue' And 'Little Rock Getaway')

5. Take A Pebble

6. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2

7. Karn Evil 9 3rd Impression

8. Pictures At An Exhibition: The Great Gates Of Kiev

'Works Live', Stade Olympique De Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 26 August 1977

1. Introductory Fanfare

2. Peter Gunn

3. Tiger In A Spotlight

4. C'est La Vie

5. Watching Over You

6. Maple Leaf Rag

7. The Enemy God Dances With The Black Spirits

8. Fanfare For The Common Man

9. Knife-Edge

10. Show Me The Way To Go Home

11. Abaddon's Bolero

12. Pictures At An Exhibition: Promenade Part 1 / The Gnome / Promenade Part 2 / The Hut Of Baba Yaga /

The Curse Of Baba Yaga / The Hut Of Baba Yaga / The Great Gates Of Kiev

13.Closer To Believing

14. Piano Concerto, Third Movement: Toccata Con Fuoco

15. Tank

The Royal Albert Hall, London, UK October 1992

1. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2

2. Tarkus: Eruption / Stones Of Years / Iconoclast

3. Knife-Edge

4. Paper Blood

5. Romeo And Juliet

6. Creole Dance

7. Still ... You Turn Me On

8. Lucky Man

9. Black Moon

10. Pirates

11. Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo

Union Hall, Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 23 September, 1997

1. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2

2. Hoedown

3. Touch And Go

4. From The Beginning

5. Knife-Edge

6. Bitches Crystal

7. Creole Dance

8. Honky Tonk Train Blues

9. Take A Pebble

10. Lucky Man

11.Tarkus: Eruption / Stones Of Years / Iconoclast / Mass

12. Pictures At An Exhibition: The Hut Of Baba Yaga / The Great Gates Of Kiev

13. Fanfare For The Common Man (including drum solo) / Blue Rondo A La Turk

14. 21st Century Schizoid Man / America