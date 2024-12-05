Hear folk metal heroes Eluveitie’s first new single in two years, Premonition

Folk metal frontrunners Eluveitie have released their first new song in two years.
The Swiss collective released Premonition today (December 5) and have unveiled an official music video to boot. Watch and listen below.
Frontman Chrigel Glanzmann comments: “We’re beyond excited to finally open the door and unleash some new music!
“Premonition comes in laying bare the heart and soul of Eluveitie’s music, while transporting deep ancient wisdom of the Celtic into the modern age, wielding druidic words to point out the way through the deepest struggle within and all around ourselves. We hope you’ll enjoy this piece of music as much as we do ourselves!”
The song follows the two standalone singles Eluveitie put out in 2022, Aidus and Exile Of The Gods. The band haven’t put out a full-length album since Ategnatos in 2019, but say that they will release their next record in 2025. It will be their first studio release featuring new member Lea-Sophie Fischer, who replaces recent departees Nicole Ansperger on violin and Annie Riediger on hurdy-gurdy.
As well as releasing a new album, Eluveitie will be busy on the road in 2025. The band will embark on a headline tour of mainland Europe in January, supported by Infected Rain and Ad Infinitum. In October, they’ll trek across the continent again, this time supporting Arch Enemy and also hitting the UK. Fellow folk metal beloveds Amorphis and rising death metal act Gatecreeper round out the package. See dates and details below.
Arch Enemy 2025 European tour dates feat. Amorphis, Eluveitie, Gatecreeper:
Oct 10: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Oct 11: Frankfurt am Main Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Oct 12: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Oct 15: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 17: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 18: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czech Republic
Oct 19: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland
Oct 21: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Oct 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 23: Lyon Radiant-Bellevue, France
Oct 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Oct 27: Paris Zenith, France
Oct 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Oct 30: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK
Oct 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 01: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 03: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Nov 05: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 07: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Nov 08: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 10: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finalnd
Nov 12: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 13: Copenhagen Poolen, Denmark
Nov 14: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Nov 15: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany