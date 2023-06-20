Elton John describes Nova Twins as “phenomenal” in BBC interview

Elton John has revealed that he believes that Nova Twins could “storm” the show at Glastonbury festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 21.

John – who makes his Glastonbury debut and will headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – says that he’s looking forward to his first visit to Worthy Farm as a performer. It will also be his final show on British soil.

"I've watched Glastonbury on the TV," he explained, "and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.”

In an interview with BBC’s Clara Amfo, John picked the London duo – Amy Love and Georgia South – as one of the new acts to watch this weekend.

“These girls rock my world,” he said, brandishing a copy of their 2022 album Supernova. “I’ve had them on the show, I’ve played their music. So wonderful, what they’re doing. I’m so looking forward to seeing them live because you can feel what it’s going to be like.

“These girls could light up Sheffield,” he added. “They are just phenomenal, the way their videos look. They remind me of Rick James a bit, Larry Graham of Central Station, Sly and the Family Stone, Bootsy Collins…

"Nova Twins, I love you to death and they’re going to storm Glastonbury. If they come on stage and it’s a sunny day, they could steal the whole thing.”

The band posted the clip on their Instagram account and were understandably thrilled by being endorsed by the legendary performer.

“When you switch on the TV and the Eton John is holding up our album Supernova! Huge love to Elton for picking us as one of his top 4 Glastonbury ones to watch and of course Clara Amfo for her endless love!

"Gonna play the show of our lives on Sunday Other Stage at 1:45pm. Catch it live on BBC iPlayer if you’re at home xxx”

You can watch this year’s Glastonbury Festival on BBC iPlayer, which will feature sets from Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and many more.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023: Tune into this year’s Glastonbury festival no matter where you are.