ELP reach for the stars with new Out Of This World: Live (1970-1997) box set

Prog legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer have teamed up with the free stargazing app Star Walk 2 to offer its users and ELP fans a unique experience, in the run up to the release of the band's brand new 10 LP/seven disc live box set, Out Of This World: Live (1970-1997) which is released through BMG Records on October 29 as part of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

"With millions of downloads all over the world, the stargazing app Star Walk 2 is the best interactive guide to the wonders of the night sky, following real-time movement and facilitating the discovery and exploration over 200,000 celestial bodies, all coupled with extensive information," says an ELP spokesperson.

Available exclusively on 29th October 2021 for a limited time of 2 weeks, users of the Star Walk 2 app will be able to activate the brand new ‘ELP Mode’ in the app, allowing them to discover a very special ‘ELP Constellation’, set to the soundtrack of Out Of This World: Live (1970-1997).

The new box set pulls together five of the biggest and most important shows ELP played across their 50 illustrious years, including their performances at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 1970 and their headline show at the 1974 California Jam.

Each album has been reimagined with impressive new artwork, reflecting various aspects of the band and their epic, ground-breaking music. The LP box contains 5 x deluxe gatefold double LPs with high quality, fully-restored audio mastering.

Most of the LPs are previously unreleased on vinyl; Phoenix 1997 has never been released. The CDs have been out of print for many years and never released to this standard of artwork and audio. Each set comes complete with a 32-page, glossy photobook, featuring many intimate, rare and unseen images of the band from legendary photographers including Lynn Goldsmith and Neil Preston. Liner notes are provided by Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing.

Pre-order Out Of This World: Live (1970-1997).

Download Star Walk 2 for free.