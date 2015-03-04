ELP 4-disc live set out next month

Emerson, Lake & Palmer live recordings from South America are to be released in a four-disc set next month.

The tracks are taken from four concerts in the 1990s – three in April 1993 and one in August 1997.

Label Manticore Records say: “Featuring extended workouts of their best-known tunes, this value-priced collection comes in a wallet pack.

“The specific concerts are Estadio Chile in Santiago, April 1, 1993; Obras Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 5, 1993; and Metropolitan Theater, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 16, 1997.”

Once Upon A Time Live In South America is released on April 6 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Disc One

Introductory Fanfare Tarkus Knife Edge Paper Blood Black Moon Close To Home Creole Dance Still… You Turn Me On C’est La Vie Lucky Man Honky Tonk Train Blues Touch And Go Pirates

Disc Two

Hoedown Pictures At An Exhibition Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo Introductory Fanfare Tarkus Knife Edge Paper Blood Black Moon Keith Emerson Piano Solo

Disc Three

Creole Dance From The Beginning C’est La Vie Lucky Man Honky Tonk Train Blues Touch And Go Pirates Hoedown Instrumental Jam Pictures At An Exhibition

Disc Four