ELP 4-disc live set out next month

By News  

Once Upon A Time Live In South American was recorded during 2 tours in the 1990s

Emerson, Lake & Palmer live recordings from South America are to be released in a four-disc set next month.

The tracks are taken from four concerts in the 1990s – three in April 1993 and one in August 1997.

Label Manticore Records say: “Featuring extended workouts of their best-known tunes, this value-priced collection comes in a wallet pack.

“The specific concerts are Estadio Chile in Santiago, April 1, 1993; Obras Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 5, 1993; and Metropolitan Theater, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 16, 1997.”

Once Upon A Time Live In South America is released on April 6 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Disc One

  1. Introductory Fanfare

  2. Tarkus

  3. Knife Edge

  4. Paper Blood

  5. Black Moon

  6. Close To Home

  7. Creole Dance

  8. Still… You Turn Me On

  9. C’est La Vie

  10. Lucky Man

  11. Honky Tonk Train Blues

  12. Touch And Go

  13. Pirates

Disc Two

  1. Hoedown

  2. Pictures At An Exhibition

  3. Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo

  4. Introductory Fanfare

  5. Tarkus

  6. Knife Edge

  7. Paper Blood

  8. Black Moon

  9. Keith Emerson Piano Solo

Disc Three

  1. Creole Dance

  2. From The Beginning

  3. C’est La Vie

  4. Lucky Man

  5. Honky Tonk Train Blues

  6. Touch And Go

  7. Pirates

  8. Hoedown

  9. Instrumental Jam

  10. Pictures At An Exhibition

Disc Four

  1. Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo

  2. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2

  3. Hoedown

  4. Touch And Go

  5. From The Beginning

  6. Knife Edge

  7. Lucky Man

  8. Tarkus

  9. Pictures At An Exhibition

  10. 21st Century Schizoid Man

  11. America