ELP 4-disc live set out next month

Emerson, Lake & Palmer live recordings from South America are to be released in a four-disc set next month.
The tracks are taken from four concerts in the 1990s – three in April 1993 and one in August 1997.
Label Manticore Records say: “Featuring extended workouts of their best-known tunes, this value-priced collection comes in a wallet pack.
“The specific concerts are Estadio Chile in Santiago, April 1, 1993; Obras Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 5, 1993; and Metropolitan Theater, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 16, 1997.”
Once Upon A Time Live In South America is released on April 6 and it’s available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
Disc One
Introductory Fanfare
Tarkus
Knife Edge
Paper Blood
Black Moon
Close To Home
Creole Dance
Still… You Turn Me On
C’est La Vie
Lucky Man
Honky Tonk Train Blues
Touch And Go
Pirates
Disc Two
Hoedown
Pictures At An Exhibition
Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo
Introductory Fanfare
Tarkus
Knife Edge
Paper Blood
Black Moon
Keith Emerson Piano Solo
Disc Three
Creole Dance
From The Beginning
C’est La Vie
Lucky Man
Honky Tonk Train Blues
Touch And Go
Pirates
Hoedown
Instrumental Jam
Pictures At An Exhibition
Disc Four
Fanfare For The Common Man / America / Rondo
Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2
Hoedown
Touch And Go
From The Beginning
Knife Edge
Lucky Man
Tarkus
Pictures At An Exhibition
21st Century Schizoid Man
America