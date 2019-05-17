Eloy to release The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre (Part II) later this year

Eloy will release there new album, The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre (Part II) later this year.

It is the fulfilment of mainman Frank Bornemann's dream of bringing the Joan Of Arc story to the rock opera form. Eloy released the first part of the album back in 2017 to much acclaim, drawing critical acclaim and reaching No. 22 in the German charts. You can see the teaser trailer for Part I below.

The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre (Part II) will be released through Artist Station Records in August.