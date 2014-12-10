Electric Wizard to play in London

Electric Wizard have confirmed a one-off show at the Roundhouse in London on May 15 next year.

They’re continuing to support eighth album Time To Die, launched via Spinefarm Records in September, which gave them the highest chart placings in their career.

They plan to release a single entitled Lucifer’s Slaves ahead of the London show, complete with artwork designed by the band themselves, and additional unreleased material. They’re also preparing to announce their first US tour in 12 years.

Mainman Jus Oborn recently told TeamRock: “You get to a certain age and you think, ‘What am I going to do? Am I going to do shitty jobs and do the band part-time?’ It’s got be one or the other.

“If you really want to live it and you want to get fans, you’ve got to do it 24⁄ 7 . I mean, as much as you can without going mental. I’ve still got to make time to watch horror movies and shit – but the main thing is to get the music out there to the fans.”

Additional acts for the Roundhouse performance will be announced in due course. Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 11 (Friday) via www.roundhouse.org.uk and www.kililive.com.